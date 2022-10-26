Traditions are a way of life; well sort of. In fact, the very essence of our being is traditional in that birth from the womb has been traditional forever. Traditions can be a moving target, however. People of a certain age group would say “you’re welcome,” while other groups might say “no problem.”
The names of America’s children have traditionally included: James, William, David, Rosalie, Donna, etc. Now we have seen a new tradition such as, Latisha, Gopal, Kanye and others. While traditions change over time and different generations evolve, the traditions are neither good or bad, but just a sign of change and a developing society. Accepting changing traditions is never easy when we have lived with and endured their existence over time.
Think about music traditions. My generation, for example, believes that true music has notes, and a melody and true singers actually have musical vocal ability, and we can understand the words during this entertainment. Another generation has now grown up with rap entertainment where the entertainers’ use various background sounds while speaking poetic material or just telling a story verbally without actually singing. Again, this is a new tradition but not necessarily good or bad, but just changes in mores and attitudes.
One of the longest standing traditions involves relationships and marriage. The more common partnerships existed between male and female individuals. You remember that old saying, “First comes love, then comes marriage, then comes a baby carriage”. During the last few decades, the saying still exists, but the partnerships and the way to a baby carriage has brought on a new tradition. Some are struggling accepting these dual traditions. Again, not good or bad, but just a change in lifestyles.
And then there’s the traditional political stage. We’ve had major party battles for years and while we may not have enjoyed the outcomes and the effects at which they ultimately arrived, we nevertheless lived a peaceful existence and respected constituents and representatives across the country. Never has the tradition of our Democratic Republic suffered armed U.S. citizens attacking a physical embodiment of our country and its representatives. Some traditions need to be sacred.
Tradition: an inherited, established, or customary pattern of thought, action, or behavior (such as a religious practice or a social custom}.
Wouldn’t it be gratifying to start a tradition like compassion, courtesy, empathy and forgiveness?