Traditions are a way of life; well sort of. In fact, the very essence of our being is traditional in that birth from the womb has been traditional forever. Traditions can be a moving target, however. People of a certain age group would say “you’re welcome,” while other groups might say “no problem.”

The names of America’s children have traditionally included: James, William, David, Rosalie, Donna, etc. Now we have seen a new tradition such as, Latisha, Gopal, Kanye and others. While traditions change over time and different generations evolve, the traditions are neither good or bad, but just a sign of change and a developing society. Accepting changing traditions is never easy when we have lived with and endured their existence over time.

