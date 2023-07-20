This letter is in reference to the proposed 7-Eleven gas station to be located at the corner of Halls River Road and U.S. 19. I fully understand the efforts DEP has put forth to ensure that leaks and spillage from underground fuel tanks do not occur. Yet, today there is no guarantee that in the future due to the forces of Mother Nature, human error, mechanical and electrical failure, that a fuel spill cannot occur damaging the Homosassa Springs and its blue waters.
History has proven that whatever man has built and developed cannot be ruled failure proof. The unsinkable Titanic was sunk by one of Mother Nature's icebergs, the shuttle was destroyed by a small mechanical failure, a ship took down the Skyway Bridge due to human error, and the Twin Towers, built to withstand external forces, were destroyed by two passenger planes. These examples only prove that manmade structures and objects are subject to failure under extreme conditions.