It seems a lot of people have asked about the term "WOKE" and what it means. If you ask 10 people you will probably get 10 different answers because of all the young minds getting filled with what other people think. So here is my thinking and meaning of the term "WOKE." We live in a time where intelligent people are being silenced so that stupid people won't be offended. And everyday it seems to get worse for anyone with a different opinion than the other person. It is a shame that the younger people have stopped thinking for themselves and become the sheep of bad education. Just my opinion.
Don B. Powell