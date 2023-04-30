I am writing concerning a hat that Sheriff Prendergast posted on his Facebook wall that said," I'd rather be an American than a Democrat."My second late husband was a graduate of the U.S. Naval Academy and served as a nuclear submariner. The asbestos in the submarines, on which he served, gave him lung cancer and, ultimately, killed him, in 1992. He gave his life for his country, and he was a Democrat. My new husband was a brave Marine, who fought in Vietnam, saw his whole company get killed, was wounded, and received The Purple Heart. After the war, he served as a police officer and state trooper, in Maryland. He now volunteers for the Citrus County Crime Watch. He is a Democrat. My first late husband was a professor at the University of Florida, educating our next generation, as I did, as a teacher, in East Cleveland, Ohio, Gainesville, and Floral City, for 50 years. He and I were/are both Democrats.
To intimate that Democrats are not Americans is offensive, especially from a sheriff, who has sworn to...."protect and serve" all citizens of his jurisdiction. Sheriff Prendergast owes the Democrats of Citrus County an apology.