We should never lie about who we are. When my friend Adrian moved here, my uncle Gary told him, "Tell people you're Italian." I told Adrian, "Don't lie about your nationality." So Adrian came, lived here a short time, and left but I've been here almost 20 years and let me tell you, what happens in Citrus County is amazing!
From friendly Publix employees, to beautiful lakes and polite people, Citrus County is a good place. When I die, you can send my body to my country, or my husband can send my body to his country and bury me there next to his family plot or you can bury me right here in Citrus County where I live.