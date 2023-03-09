Is it just me, or has anyone else noticed a tremendous increase in obnoxious robocalls lately? I screen my calls and I don't answer any calls where I don't recognize the name or number on my caller ID, so I don't know exactly who's making these calls, but the increase started shortly after I registered for mail-in ballots. I suspect most of the calls are political in nature, and are the result of our wonderful Supervisor of Elections giving my personal information to any politician who asks her for it.
I don't understand what makes these people think they have the right to barge into my home and interrupt my privacy all hours of the day. I will very happily vote for any politician who effectively puts an end to these calls, regardless of his or her position on such things as inflation, healthcare, and immigration.