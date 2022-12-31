Affordable housing is a hot topic now. Just what is it. Ask several hundred people and one would likely get several hundred answers. In Citrus County, there can be no clear answer.
We have many low-income families here who cannot afford any decent housing, especially if it is new construction. Any new construction costs so much that many people would have to spend more than their total income just for rent let alone the related costs.
Another factor is the tenant’s ability to properly care for the property. We have all seen what happens when people are moved into a home without any ability or in some cases desire to properly care for a home.
A real concentrated effort is needed to teach people how to live in and maintain a property. That would be the proper first step toward helping those who need help. I have seen the sad results of moving people in when they are not ready for home and or the neighborhood.
Get more from the Citrus County Chronicle
We need to tackle the total problem. Without this more people lose and often those who are being helped lose even more. Also, we must realize that people cannot enjoy a status upgrade unless they really want it.
Time to tackle the entire “affordable housing” issue. Not just a band aid.