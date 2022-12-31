Letter to the editor logo 2021

Affordable housing is a hot topic now. Just what is it. Ask several hundred people and one would likely get several hundred answers. In Citrus County, there can be no clear answer.

We have many low-income families here who cannot afford any decent housing, especially if it is new construction. Any new construction costs so much that many people would have to spend more than their total income just for rent let alone the related costs.

