As a flight attendant, I was always waking up in different time zones. But this biannual routine of setting the clocks up (or back) an hour really messes up my routine.

Ben Franklin saw the financial benefit of rising with the sun and retiring early. This would save on candles. Franklin had a habit of staying up late and playing cards. He usually slept until noon. In an essay, he pokes fun at his bad habit by suggesting several things to get people up at sunrise such as tack on window shutters, rationing candles and even ringing church bells at sunrise to get people up. He never proposed resetting clocks by one hour.

