I won't tell my age. Let's say I remember Sputnik, the lunar landing, the Kennedy assassination, and Woodstock. So I am no "spring chicken" but still have a sharp mind. My body does not always cooperate, but that is part of growing old.
Speaking of old, we have a famous nursing home in Washington. It is called the U.S. Senate. The average age is 64. Sen. Chuck Grassley will be 95 years old at the end of his eighth term. There are five senators above 80 years old. Both Sen. Dianne Feinstein (90) and Sen. Mitch McConnel (81) have shown major health issues in recent months. The median age for the House is slightly younger at 58. Congress seems to get older. More Americans are debating more about term limits for what we can label the "gerontocracy" or governed by the old. President Biden was the oldest president to be sworn in at 78. He is showing signs of cognitive decline.
At present, a Representative must be at least 25 years old. President and senator must be at least 35 and 25 respectively. A term for office of each is : Representative (2 years). President (4 years), and Senator (6 years). It seems like when each takes office, they immediately campaign for another term. Perhaps making the President a 6 year one term limit. Senators would be limited to two six-year terms. Representatives must run again every two years. Perhaps increase their term to four years with a three term limit. Congress would spend more time on major decisions than campaigning. The ballot box has not worked as a term limit. Since 1964, voters have sent incumbents back to the House 93% of the time and Senators 82% of the time.
Under Article V of the Constitution, 2/3 of the state legislatures (34) can propose a term limit amendment. If 2/3 of both Congressional houses could also propose such an amendment. Once approved, 3/4 of the states (38) must ratify the change. This can be done either through 3/4 state legislatures or 3/4 state ratifying conventions. Our forefathers never intended Congressman to have this as a career. They were supposed to serve our country and then return to the private sector.