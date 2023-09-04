Letter to the editor logo 2021

I won't tell my age. Let's say I remember Sputnik, the lunar landing, the Kennedy assassination, and Woodstock. So I am no "spring chicken" but still have a sharp mind. My body does not always cooperate, but that is part of growing old.

Speaking of old, we have a famous nursing home in Washington. It is called the U.S. Senate. The average age is 64. Sen. Chuck Grassley will be 95 years old at the end of his eighth term. There are five senators above 80 years old. Both Sen. Dianne Feinstein (90) and Sen. Mitch McConnel (81) have shown major health issues in recent months. The median age for the House is slightly younger at 58. Congress seems to get older. More Americans are debating more about term limits for what we can label the "gerontocracy" or governed by the old. President Biden was the oldest president to be sworn in at 78. He is showing signs of cognitive decline.

