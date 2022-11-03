As a past Citrus County School Board member, I can attest, mediocrity hinders our School Board from taking ownership for our children’s academic mastery, emotional intelligence and social/emotional needs.
By not fully envisioning and creating an environment where students, families, teachers, staff and our communities can thrive, mediocrity limits our potential. I believe voting the same people into office -- any office – is the principal cause of many government failures.
When managerial mediocrity prevails, it prevents organizations, such as the Citrus County School District from making timely assessment of their shortcomings. This in turn prevents them from developing proactive creative and necessary responses to today’s most vexing problems.
Don’t get me wrong, I’m not a “Vote Them All Out” or term-limits type of guy, but I do believe there comes a time when an elected official’s effectiveness has waned, thus becoming a detriment to a good and efficient organization.
Come Nov. 8, we will have the opportunity to choose “new” local community leaders who have committed to represent us as candidates for office. One of those new candidates is Joe Faherty.
Joe is asking for your support to unseat a 20-year incumbent for the District 5 Seat. Joe Faherty may be new to politics, but he is no stranger to the many students who he has helped over the past 20 years, as a Citrus County Sheriff’s Office School Resource Officer, including my own children and grandchildren who refer to him as Officer Uncle Joe.
Joe understands that the guiding principles, he has excelled at throughout his career, will serve as a strong foundation for the important work of ensuring the best outcomes for ALL Students. We ask for your support and vote so that Joe can continue with his dedication and commitment to the students and parents of Citrus County.
Past Citrus County School Board Member