As a past Citrus County School Board member, I can attest, mediocrity hinders our School Board from taking ownership for our children’s academic mastery, emotional intelligence and social/emotional needs.

By not fully envisioning and creating an environment where students, families, teachers, staff and our communities can thrive, mediocrity limits our potential. I believe voting the same people into office -- any office – is the principal cause of many government failures.

