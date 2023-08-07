I recently changed my political affiliation from a 50's Republican to an Independent. Political and social good ideas matter, presidential character matters, and the needs of the American citizen majority especially matters. Objective truth, indisputable facts, and science matters in our federal institutions – these are the backbone principles of a stable democratic republic and our U.S. Constitution.
In the military, one always rack-and-stacks a spectrum of options (wargaming), which are called courses of action (COAs). This is no different for every American citizen who will have to painfully vote in the 2024 presidential election, regardless of political party affiliation. Every U.S. citizen will have to develop their own COAs to decide who to vote for president in 2024.
If I were to vote for president today, here’s my COAs: (1) Most Harmful to Democracy - Trump; (2) Most Dangerous to Democracy - DeSantis; and (3) Most Absent to Democracy - Biden. Again, I as a voter, have to determine who is the lesser evil to manage the Executive Branch of the U.S. government. My pick in going to “election voting war” in the 2024 presidential election is Biden (no matter how weak or pathetic President Biden has been in office). My presidential vote is no longer dependent on political party, past performance, or even reasonable pros/cons for Trump, Biden or DeSantis. It goes without saying: Very stupid/dishonest candidates are vying for the White House’s Chief Executive Officer position in 2024.
Here's my “Math for Marines” reasoning for picking the Biden COA to place my vote. Using this military reasoning, the political cohort that will elect our next president will be the moderate/liberal Democrats, Independents, and moderate/never-Trumper Republicans. The fact is that this group is far more left-leaning of center than of past elections – all will be voting for sanity and stabilization for our federal institutions.
Like the vast majority of middle ground Americans – I don’t care about the economy because the economy is self-improving, adjusting, and stabilizing itself regardless of who will be the next president. Trump’s unappealing nature and same old “crying wolf” 2020 voter fraud “Big Lie” battle-cry has turned off the vast majority of moderate, independent voters. No matter what Trump does or says – it’s inevitable he will lose to Biden. I suspect that even Albert Einstein, if alive today, would likely declare, "Trump and Biden do throw dice.”