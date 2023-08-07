Letter to the editor logo 2021

I recently changed my political affiliation from a 50's Republican to an Independent. Political and social good ideas matter, presidential character matters, and the needs of the American citizen majority especially matters. Objective truth, indisputable facts, and science matters in our federal institutions – these are the backbone principles of a stable democratic republic and our U.S. Constitution.

In the military, one always rack-and-stacks a spectrum of options (wargaming), which are called courses of action (COAs). This is no different for every American citizen who will have to painfully vote in the 2024 presidential election, regardless of political party affiliation. Every U.S. citizen will have to develop their own COAs to decide who to vote for president in 2024.

