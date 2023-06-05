Governor Ron DeSantis is currently focused on attacking Disney and "the woke mob" during his campaign, but his policies back home are causing difficulties for low-income residents to maintain their insurance coverage. Over the past few weeks, approximately a quarter-million Floridians have lost their health insurance through Medicaid, and unfortunately, this is just the beginning. In the coming months, even more Medicaid beneficiaries in Florida may lose their coverage, potentially leaving many, if not most, uninsured.
This issue is not limited to Florida alone; it should be a concern nationwide. The primary reason for these coverage losses can be attributed to a series of policy decisions made by DeSantis and his administration. These decisions shed light on his priorities, values, and how he might govern as president.
The Medicaid purge in Florida is evident in the state's official data, which revealed that coverage for nearly 250,000 residents was cancelled within a few weeks of record review. This represents a significant portion, approximately 54%, of all the Medicaid cases examined by Florida. Governor DeSantis has consistently opposed government healthcare plans, echoing the concerns of many conservatives. He argues that such plans are costly, wasteful, and impede the free market by discouraging individual initiative.
During his tenure as a member of the House in 2017, DeSantis voted in favor of extensive measures to repeal the Affordable Care Act. As Florida's governor, he has refused to support the state's Medicaid expansion under the ACA, which is the main reason why over 12% of Floridians lack health insurance—a figure ranking Florida as the fourth-highest in uninsured rates across the country.
While DeSantis has been primarily addressing friendly audiences during his presidential campaign, it is inevitable that he will face more critical questioning in the future. Whether during the primaries or the general election, someone is bound to inquire about these substantial coverage losses. Additionally, it is crucial to consider DeSantis' anti-vaccine and mask policies in the event of another pandemic.