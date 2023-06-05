Governor Ron DeSantis is currently focused on attacking Disney and "the woke mob" during his campaign, but his policies back home are causing difficulties for low-income residents to maintain their insurance coverage. Over the past few weeks, approximately a quarter-million Floridians have lost their health insurance through Medicaid, and unfortunately, this is just the beginning. In the coming months, even more Medicaid beneficiaries in Florida may lose their coverage, potentially leaving many, if not most, uninsured.

This issue is not limited to Florida alone; it should be a concern nationwide. The primary reason for these coverage losses can be attributed to a series of policy decisions made by DeSantis and his administration. These decisions shed light on his priorities, values, and how he might govern as president.

