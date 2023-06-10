The Beginning:
The Beginning:
We shamed women and convinced them to think being a mother and homemaker was beneath them and undignified keeping them in a subservient lifestyle. They were told they were trapped unless they moved forward to a happy life.
Next, we convince them to have a happy life, they must attain and maintain their self-worth by working and having a career. This mindset was thrust upon her even though her primary desire was to be a traditional wife, mother, and homemaker.
With most women working, there is an over-abundance of minimum wage workers and an hour's labor rate flat-lines and in some cases declines for both men and women.
With wages now stagnant, and the cost of living continuing to rise, the household income of the average family is insufficient to maintain a functional non-poverty household unless there are two adults with full-time employment.
The Result:
We destroy the family unit by encouraging single-parent households and glorify and subsidize them with government poverty-level welfare benefits.
We house most of our preschool youngsters in day-care, removing the loving guidance and attention of a caring parent for the majority of the child’s day. Some children are in day-care before and after school.
We dumb down the kids by requiring public schools to indoctrinate them with historically proven failed policies all subsidized by our taxes.
We make kids obese by feeding them sugar-based processed junk food at home (no time or energy left to prepare a proper meal) and at school, with the federally recommended "get fat" diet.
We legislate behavior that eliminates real-world experiences to keep everybody "safe." In some schools, typical kid games are prohibited and even recess is a danger that is eliminated.
We drug them up to keep them manageable, docile, and quiet particularly during the school day. Most importantly young boys that are by nature full of energy need to act like docile little girls.
We reward scholastic and athletic behavior so that even those not able or capable will "feel good." To this end, everyone gets a gold star or participation trophy.
We de-socialize them with "electronic screens" that destroy their empathy, social awareness, and intimacy.
We blame an inanimate object or an off-handed comment for their anger, violence, and inability to function in society.
Jack Townsend
Inverness