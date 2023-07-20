The next debacle was Trump’s trade war with China, which purported to boost American businesses. In reality it resulted in millions of dollars lost by American farmers who suddenly could not export their wheat and soybeans to their customers in China. It was then necessary for the federal government to subsidize these farmers for their losses.
Trump boasted that he created the greatest economy in history but he conveniently forgets that he inherited an economy that was growing after one of the worst U.S. economic disasters. When President Obama came into office, the U.S. economy was in free-fall from the mortgage/banking debacle at the end of President Bush’s second term. By pouring money into the U.S. economy, President Obama averted a full-blown depression. In December 2008, the stock market (Dow) was at 8,776 and the unemployment rate was 7.2%. By December 31, 2016, before Trump took office, the stock market was at 19,762 and the unemployment rate was 4.7%.
Because of the banking free-fall, the national debt had risen to almost $20 trillion. Donald Trump needed only to stay the course to stop or lower this national debt. Instead he instituted tax cuts for corporations, which did not stimulate the economy enough to make up for the lost tax revenue. The China trade war did not produce the intended economic gains and the National Debt was on the rise. Trump ran the National Debt up to $23 trillion even as the U.S. economy boomed. He apparently believed the American economy should run like one of his businesses. We know how they turned out.
After this, we had two impeachments for criminal behavior, indictments for criminal interference with votes in several states, stolen security documents and, last but not least, he is about to be charged with criminal efforts to overturn the 2020 election. For a lot of us, we just hate criminal incompetents. We are not “elitist,” just clear-sighted.