Letter to the editor logo 2021

The next debacle was Trump’s trade war with China, which purported to boost American businesses. In reality it resulted in millions of dollars lost by American farmers who suddenly could not export their wheat and soybeans to their customers in China. It was then necessary for the federal government to subsidize these farmers for their losses.

Trump boasted that he created the greatest economy in history but he conveniently forgets that he inherited an economy that was growing after one of the worst U.S. economic disasters. When President Obama came into office, the U.S. economy was in free-fall from the mortgage/banking debacle at the end of President Bush’s second term. By pouring money into the U.S. economy, President Obama averted a full-blown depression. In December 2008, the stock market (Dow) was at 8,776 and the unemployment rate was 7.2%. By December 31, 2016, before Trump took office, the stock market was at 19,762 and the unemployment rate was 4.7%.

Get more from the Citrus County Chronicle