A recent writer gave what I believe to be a very naïve definition of being “Woke”. She wrote that being “woke” is being “alert to injustice and discrimination in society”. And anyone using woke as a pejorative is instead self-absorbed, insensitive, cruel, petty, vindictive and dull-witted. Implying that such a person has horns, a tail and cloved feet.
Her definition of woke may have been its original intent, but it has hijacked into so much more that Americans see for themselves every day.
For instance, being woke was a call to action by the Black Lives Matter movement. Action to riot and loot in cities across our country because of the criminal actions of a few police officers in the death of George Floyd. BLM didn’t want to wait for our justice system to work, which it has, as the officers involved are now in prison. No, let’s riot, cause hundreds of millions in damage to property and businesses and also cause the deaths of at least 19 people and by some accounts up to 35 people.
Get more from the Citrus County Chronicle