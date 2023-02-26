Letter to the editor logo 2021

A recent writer gave what I believe to be a very naïve definition of being “Woke”. She wrote that being “woke” is being “alert to injustice and discrimination in society”. And anyone using woke as a pejorative is instead self-absorbed, insensitive, cruel, petty, vindictive and dull-witted. Implying that such a person has horns, a tail and cloved feet.

Her definition of woke may have been its original intent, but it has hijacked into so much more that Americans see for themselves every day.

