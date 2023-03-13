Letter to the editor logo 2021

In 2001, my mother in South Carolina had a degenerated shoulder. To repair it, a doctor at Hospital "A" used a cadaver bone to replace it. Since Hospital "A" was 80 miles from my parents house, Mama had rehabilitation at a hospital about 25 miles away. During this period, she developed a severe infection in the shoulder. Hospital "B" did not want to take responsibility and sent her back to Hospital "A" for surgery and treatment. She ended up dying of septicemia. Some local doctors confided that this appears to be negligence on the part of the hospital "A" physician. We were devastated and did not sue for malpractice.

In Florida, there is the Wrongful Death Act which states that only the decedent's spouse or minor Children (under the age of 25) are allowed to sue for pain and suffering in a medical malpractice case. In addition, parents may not sue for adult children (older than 25) who lost their lives due to medical mistakes.

Get more from the Citrus County Chronicle