In 2001, my mother in South Carolina had a degenerated shoulder. To repair it, a doctor at Hospital "A" used a cadaver bone to replace it. Since Hospital "A" was 80 miles from my parents house, Mama had rehabilitation at a hospital about 25 miles away. During this period, she developed a severe infection in the shoulder. Hospital "B" did not want to take responsibility and sent her back to Hospital "A" for surgery and treatment. She ended up dying of septicemia. Some local doctors confided that this appears to be negligence on the part of the hospital "A" physician. We were devastated and did not sue for malpractice.
In Florida, there is the Wrongful Death Act which states that only the decedent's spouse or minor Children (under the age of 25) are allowed to sue for pain and suffering in a medical malpractice case. In addition, parents may not sue for adult children (older than 25) who lost their lives due to medical mistakes.
Lauren Book (D-Davie) has filed SB 690 to end what she has dubbed the "free kill" law. She claims that the present law marginalizes “standard of care” for certain categories of the population, including adults with disabilities which may have prevented them from becoming parents, women suffering from infertility, and others. This is false as doctors do NOT weigh the person's background before offering care nor would more malpractice lawsuits have any effect on a doctor's medical care decisions.
The Wrongful Death Law was passed in the 1990's because malpractice cases were out of control. Many doctors were leaving Florida. Losing my mother was terrible. Money for me would not have brought her back. I would rather take the case before the Medical Licensing board which could investigate and suspend the doctor's license.
Get more from the Citrus County Chronicle
The riskiest counties (Dade, Broward, and Palm Beach) have generated the most malpractice claims. The legislature has placed caps on non-economic damages, usually limiting it to $500,000. Florida had the highest loss rate in the country for settling medical malpractice claims. Settling and defending these cases in the state cost 2.9 times the national average. Certain rules and regulations have been put in place to equal the playing field for both litigants. We don't need to change the Wrongful Death Law as it will cause inferior healthcare with less physicians.