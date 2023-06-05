A week ago, I watched a program about the construction of the Empire State Building. The project began in 1930 and remarkably, it was completed in just 1 year and 40 days. Given that it was situated in a city with limited storage space for materials like metal and concrete, they had to haul them in daily for each day's work. Surprisingly, the Empire State Building contains four times the amount of concrete compared to the World Trade Center. The construction team managed to build an average of three floors per week. It makes one wonder how different things would be if those skilled contractors were still around today. Perhaps we could have had Highway 19 completed a long time ago. Our construction methods have certainly improved over the years, but some may argue that it's progress.
Scott Davis