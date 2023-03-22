All of us living on the Nature Coast should be aware of what is happening with our homeowner insurance protection policies. Financially stable home insurance companies are refusing to pay out legitimate damage loss claims submitted by their own claim adjusters. These Hurricane Ian adjuster claims are being significantly reduced by third parties (i.e. Tri-Star claim solutions) selected by the insurers. In one case, all 44 claim adjuster submissions were reduced by 45% to 97% without the claim adjuster's knowledge. In some cases, $250,000 claims were reduced to $25,000, which was less than the policy holder's deductible! Two companies investigated so far, Heritage Property and Casualty Insurance and Florida Peninsula Insurance, that insure riskier near-shore properties have failed to respond as to their actions. Recently passed Florida state insurance reforms do not address this problem, and these legislators are currently mum on this issue. There is no proof that the $1 billion taxpayer payout to insurance companies will help this problem or lower our premiums.
One other wrinkle in all this is that the insurance reform legislation will require those with Citizens Insurance to switch to these other insurance companies if they can provide a policy up to 20% higher than your Citizens policy. So, we pay higher premiums and may not get paid to repair any damage to our homes! Hurricane Ian missed us, but we may not be so fortunate in the future.