Republican state legislators happen to believe in parental rights until it conflicts with their agenda. In Friday's article, "Transgender treatment ban takes effect in Florida," one opponent said it best, "There is an unbelievable degree of hypocrisy when a state that holds itself out as being deeply concerned with protecting ‘parents’ rights’ strips parents of their right to ensure their children receive appropriate medical care."
And these same legislators often accuse the left of creating a "nanny state." For shame!