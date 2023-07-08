The County Commission made an excellent choice when they selected Mr. Steve Howard as our County Administrator in November 2022. I recently had the pleasure of meeting with Mr. Howard and some of his key staff members to discuss our annual resurfacing program as well as the plans for the Halls River Multi-Use path which was recently "partially" funded in the new budget. I found Mr. Howard and his key staff members to be very approachable, responsive and easy to engage with. I had questions regarding the resurfacing program's means and methods as this has and will continue to be a "hot button" topic here in Citrus County.
I supplied an agenda prior to the meeting in an effort to allow staff time to prepare, and they came to the meeting with answers and back-up; they were totally prepared and answered all of my questions and addressed my concerns to my satisfaction. We are very fortunate to have Mr. Howard at the helm and he deserves our support. The staff members who attended the meeting were courteous, very professional and well prepared. I was impressed.
We are also very fortunate to have them working for us. I suggest to those who are prone to writing letters or making negative statements in a public manner, do what I did; better educate yourself before you speak or write. We may not always agree but engaging in a productive manner can and will help solve the challenges the county is now faced with regarding keeping what we have in proper condition and getting ahead of the growth that is already happening. We are also fortunate to have a group of people serving on the County Commission committed to making our county better.
Get more from the Citrus County Chronicle
Again, we may not always agree and you have the right and an obligation as citizens to question our elected officials doing so in a productive manner. I find each of them very approachable and more than willing to engage in adult conversations. It's easy to criticize people, and doing so without at least giving them a chance is just not fair nor will it accomplish anything positive. We need these people and they need our support. Again, we are very fortunate to have a group leading and an excellent staff to implement.