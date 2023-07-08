Letter to the editor logo 2021

The County Commission made an excellent choice when they selected Mr. Steve Howard as our County Administrator in November 2022. I recently had the pleasure of meeting with Mr. Howard and some of his key staff members to discuss our annual resurfacing program as well as the plans for the Halls River Multi-Use path which was recently "partially" funded in the new budget. I found Mr. Howard and his key staff members to be very approachable, responsive and easy to engage with. I had questions regarding the resurfacing program's means and methods as this has and will continue to be a "hot button" topic here in Citrus County.

I supplied an agenda prior to the meeting in an effort to allow staff time to prepare, and they came to the meeting with answers and back-up; they were totally prepared and answered all of my questions and addressed my concerns to my satisfaction. We are very fortunate to have Mr. Howard at the helm and he deserves our support. The staff members who attended the meeting were courteous, very professional and well prepared. I was impressed.

