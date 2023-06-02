Censorship in schools is becoming increasingly common. Melissa Tempel, a teacher from the Waukesha School District, shared her experience of having a song called "Rainbowland," which promotes acceptance, removed from the setlist due to its controversial nature. "Rainbowland" celebrates acceptance and includes the following thought-provoking verses:
“Living in a Rainbowland Where skies are blue and things are grand. Wouldn't it be nice to live in paradise? Where we're free to be exactly who we are. Let's all dig down deep inside. Brush the judgment and fear aside. Make wrong things right (all things right) and end the fight. 'Cause I promise ain't nobody gonna win”
It seems that acceptance is no longer in vogue in certain school districts. In Florida, the Miami Lakes School Board banned four books after a parent objected to a collection of poems by Amanda Gorman, the poet who recited at Biden's inauguration. The banned books in Miami Lakes include "The ABCs of Black Culture," "Cuban Kids," "Love to Langston" (a book of poetry), and "Countries in the News." The common thread among these books is that they celebrate people of color. According to PEN America, a nonprofit organization, over 200 books were banned by local school districts between the summer of 2021 and 2022. In the July to December 2022 period, Florida school districts banned a total of 357 books, making it the state with the second-highest number of book-banning incidents in the nation during that time.
Interestingly, a survey conducted by the organization revealed that 70% of parents do not support book bans. Therefore, the banning of books seems to be driven by the demands of a few activist parents, supported by a trio of Florida laws. These laws prohibit teaching about sexual orientation or gender identity in kindergarten through third grade (HB 1557), forbid educators from discussing race-based advantages or disadvantages (HB 7), and require schools to catalog every book in their possession, including those in classroom libraries (HB 1467). Due to the lack of clear guidelines, these laws have compelled teachers, media specialists, and school administrators to proactively remove books from shelves. Moreover, in October 2022, the Florida Board of Education passed additional rules that go beyond the language in the laws themselves, stating that teachers found in violation of these bills could have their professional teaching certification revoked. None of us enjoy working with our superiors constantly monitoring us, ready to terminate or incarcerate us. Teachers are no exception.