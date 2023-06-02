Censorship in schools is becoming increasingly common. Melissa Tempel, a teacher from the Waukesha School District, shared her experience of having a song called "Rainbowland," which promotes acceptance, removed from the setlist due to its controversial nature. "Rainbowland" celebrates acceptance and includes the following thought-provoking verses:

“Living in a Rainbowland Where skies are blue and things are grand. Wouldn't it be nice to live in paradise? Where we're free to be exactly who we are. Let's all dig down deep inside. Brush the judgment and fear aside. Make wrong things right (all things right) and end the fight. 'Cause I promise ain't nobody gonna win”

