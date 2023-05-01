On my desk in my bedroom, I have placed a sign I carried at one of the marches this spring. It reads: "If you cut off my reproductive choice, can I cut off yours?" I
am shaking my head in disbelief as I reread this sign as I listen to an advertisement for inexpensive viagra, Women have been made to live in fear of the law and.or for their lives, if they need, for whatever reason, any healthcare procedure that may involve her reproductive organs As one scans the "bodies(?!)" of old white men who have promulgated these new restrictions, it boggles the mind that women OUTNUMBER men! How has this happened? As a