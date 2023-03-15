I would like to comment on a letter to the editor by Bill Dolley, Lt. Col., USMC, entitled "Veterans beware: the VA sees you as a budget metric" printed several days ago. I feel that Bill Dolley is very knowledgeable about the leadership or lack of it and about the way the healthcare system works for treating the veteran patients, but when I read the letter, I felt that there was a misconception that veterans were getting inadequate or inferior treatment, and that just is not so.

Let me tell you my background. I retired from the military as a lieutenant colonel in the U.S. Army Dental Corp after 23 and one-half years. I was in the military during the Vietnam era and the first Gulf War.

