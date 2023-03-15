I would like to comment on a letter to the editor by Bill Dolley, Lt. Col., USMC, entitled "Veterans beware: the VA sees you as a budget metric" printed several days ago. I feel that Bill Dolley is very knowledgeable about the leadership or lack of it and about the way the healthcare system works for treating the veteran patients, but when I read the letter, I felt that there was a misconception that veterans were getting inadequate or inferior treatment, and that just is not so.
Let me tell you my background. I retired from the military as a lieutenant colonel in the U.S. Army Dental Corp after 23 and one-half years. I was in the military during the Vietnam era and the first Gulf War.
I also spent almost 40 years in the VA healthcare system as a dentist and then as director of several VA dental services in Maryland. On several aspects concerning leadership in the VAHCS.
Get more from the Citrus County Chronicle
I totally agree with Lt. Col. Dolley. I saw many individuals placed in leadership positions such as hospital directors or VISN directors by other political appointees who were not veterans and did not have a clue on how the veterans should be taken care of.
I advocated for many years that all VAHCS leadership positions should be filled with veterans or individuals that have worked with veterans. As far as quotas and patient time restraints and number of patient visits to obtain budget dollars, that's part of the game most political departments deal with.
But let me tell you, none of this affected good patient care in all my years practicing in the VA. In my career I have worked with hundreds of staff and treated thousands of patients, and these patients were treated with compassion and caring. You know why? Because the staff knew that these veteran patients in the past had wonderful families and that they were willing to give the ultimate sacrifice for their country's freedom. They all are heroes in my book, staff and patients.
I thank you Bill Dolley, Lt. Col., USMC, for your service, and by your letter I know you care deeply for our veterans. Bottom line is we need excellent leadership that cares for our veterans and will set up policies that will benefit them "with a unified all-hands-on-deck mentality." God Bless the USA.