Critics have assailed me for my pessimism of the United States ever coming together to be a great democratic republic again but if you were paying attention this week, where is the light?
I am not even talking about the ex-president's numerous legal problems. I suggest we let the legal system play out and his legacy will be what it is.
What I am talking about is the House Committees Inquiry into Hunter Biden's business practices. The far right insisted that Biden's business partner Devon Archer would appear and be the "smoking gun" to not only prove Hunter was a poor business man but that the president was part of his corrupt enterprise. What a shock it had to be to the Republicans when Archer repeatedly and consistently said the president had nothing to do over the course of ten years with Hunter's business. I offer that not only was the gun not smoking, it apparently was not even loaded. Please keep in mind the transcripts are available to read.
Of course, I am not naive to think this would cause the far right to pause in their drive to impeach Biden. Rep. Andy Biggs took the testimony as implicating the President directly and said, "I think we should do an impeachment inquiry." Also, McCarthy, who will do anything to save his job, jumped on board. I hope he someday remembers Boehner or Ryan and why they quit the Speaker's job to save their sanity and preserve what was left of their reputation and dignity.
Get more from the Citrus County Chronicle
Two last points: If Republicans are so worried about nepotism, why didn't they speak up when Trump helped his kids get licenses for sales in China or when Jared Kushner, with little experience, set up a $3 billion investment fund with the Saudis. Makes the monthly gas company payments to Hunter Biden seem like chump change. Also, why can't the Republicans think for themselves? They are reading talking points for interviews provided by the Trump election campaign. That says a lot, but is anybody listening?