J. Michael Luttig, a conservative retired federal judge and key adviser to former Vice President Mike Pence, declared on Wednesday that “there is no Republican Party” and said former President Donald Trump is even more dangerous than he was in the aftermath of the 2020 election.
“American democracy simply cannot function without two equally healthy and equally strong political parties. So today, in my view, there is no Republican Party to counter the Democratic Party in the country," said Luttig, who advised Pence on how to handle the January 6, 2021, election certification vote.
Trump ally and attorney John Eastman, who drafted the point-by-point memo claiming Pence could stop the certification on January 6, was also a clerk for Luttig. While testifying last year before the House Select Committee tasked with investigating January 6, Luttig called Trump “a clear and present danger to American democracy.” Luttig, who holds bona fide conservative credentials with longstanding ties to the Supreme Court, has become increasingly outspoken in sharing his criticisms of the GOP, calling the party “spineless” in June over its continued support of Trump.
