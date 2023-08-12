Letter to the editor logo 2021

J. Michael Luttig, a conservative retired federal judge and key adviser to former Vice President Mike Pence, declared on Wednesday that “there is no Republican Party” and said former President Donald Trump is even more dangerous than he was in the aftermath of the 2020 election.

“American democracy simply cannot function without two equally healthy and equally strong political parties. So today, in my view, there is no Republican Party to counter the Democratic Party in the country," said Luttig, who advised Pence on how to handle the January 6, 2021, election certification vote.

Get more from the Citrus County Chronicle

Tags