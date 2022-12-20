Embarrassed, but appreciative and humbled, I had recently made a large purchase using my debit card and hadn't mentally deducted it from my bank balance.
At the Walmart cash register, my card was declined and I had only brought into the store my debit card - embarrassed I said I would go out to the car and get another credit card. My smart phone is combined with my wallet and is too heavy and bulky to carry into the store, so I typically just take my debit card out.
The cashier Rita, who knew me, said “No, I'll loan you the cash balance and she could finish the transaction, we tried the transaction again and still was declined, as I started to leave to go to the car, the lady next in line pulled out a $100 bill and offered to pay my entire bill -- $42.
Get more from the Citrus County Chronicle
I was dumbfounded and embarrassed again, I pleaded with her to give me her address, so I could mail a check. She absolutely wouldn't have it and just asked that I help someone in the future. So I shall be keeping an eye out for someone in need, I guess it was her Christmas spirit showing through.
I was so humbled and embarrassed. There really are good people among us, eager to help out when needed.
However, why do we remember to do the right thing … when it's too late? Two days later, I should have invited that nice lady to have coffee in the Baskin Robbins and ask again for her address.