On March 25, 2023, the Chronicle ran two letters to the editor and both discussed the use of “woke” in politics today. The word evoked strong emotion in both letter writers.

George H. W. Bush is credited with the first use of “dog-whistle” words to inflame a crowd. However, it really goes back further in American politics to Senator Joe McCarthy.

