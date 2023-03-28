On March 25, 2023, the Chronicle ran two letters to the editor and both discussed the use of “woke” in politics today. The word evoked strong emotion in both letter writers.
George H. W. Bush is credited with the first use of “dog-whistle” words to inflame a crowd. However, it really goes back further in American politics to Senator Joe McCarthy.
Senator Joseph McCarthy was an American politician who served as a Republican senator from Wisconsin from 1947 until his death in 1957. McCarthy became the most visible public face of hate politics when he accused hundreds of people of being “Commies” or communist sympathizers without any proof. Ultimately, he was censured for his hate rhetoric. The term “McCarthyism” is viewed as public attacks on the patriotism of political opponents and political false accusations. He died in disgrace at the age of 49.
Get more from the Citrus County Chronicle
It was during the 1988 presidential campaign that George H.W. Bush used the “Willie Horton” scare ad as part of his effort to discredit Democrat Michael Dukakis. Horton was on a prison release program when he escaped and committed a rape and robbery. The ad was designed to create fear of black convicts running loose because of liberal attitudes toward convict rehabilitation. Because the purpose of the ad was fear and anger, it is often referred to as “dog-whistle” politics.
In a 2016 speech, Hillary Clinton criticized Donald Trump's campaign for using racist lies and allowing the alt-right to gain prominence. Clinton said: "You can take Trump supporters and put them in two big baskets. There are what I would call the deplorables—you know, the racists and the haters”, and the other people who are drawn in because they think somehow he's going to restore an America that no longer exists. The “dog-whistle” word deplorable was picked up by Trump supporters as a badge of honor, changing the meaning altogether.
Now the latest word to invoke anger and outrage is “woke.” Many Republicans are relying on it to fire up their base.
Hate and fear political language comes as a cautionary tale. Joe McCarthy’s name is forever associated with “don’t let this happen to you” political strategy. George Bush was a one-term president. Donald Trump used dog-whistle language during his entire time in the White House and it came back to bite him in 2020.
Sometimes when you rely on dog-whistle politics, you find yourself on the wrong end of the dog.