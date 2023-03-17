The winds of war with China and Russia are howling at the windows. The ghostly specter of a major depression is knocking at the door. Sounds like the beginning to a great novel, but the Biden administration is not as concerned about these pressing issues.
He is more interested in saving water for the planet. President Joe Biden's Energy Department has mandated lower electricity and water usage for washing machines in an effort to "confront the global climate crisis." The Energy Department claims that it will probably cost manufacturers $700 million to make the conversions. They noted that consumers in the long run will save money as less water and electric usage. Some recent studies show that these standards will only degrade the washer's performance and have minimal impact on "climate change".
The Association of Home Appliance Manufacturers argued that it would affect lower-income households much more as cheaper appliances would be eliminated from the market in order to meet these tough standards. They claimed it would reduce product performance and negatively impact cleaning ability or cycle time, increased repair costs, and decreased product lifetime.
The Energy Department argues the contrary but offers no data to refute the association's claims. There needs to be feedback on both sides before any mandates are put in place. Now to a constitutional issue: Congress is the legislative branch and has the power to make new laws or change existing laws. Executive Branch agencies issue regulations with the full force of law, but these are only under the authority of laws enacted by Congress.
Get more from the Citrus County Chronicle
Do they have this authority? The answer is yes according to the Energy Policy and Conservation Act, which Congress passed in 1975. It mandates that the Energy Department conduct efficiency standard reviews every six years. Maybe Congress should reconsider this law and the powers given to the Energy Department?