The winds of war with China and Russia are howling at the windows. The ghostly specter of a major depression is knocking at the door. Sounds like the beginning to a great novel, but the Biden administration is not as concerned about these pressing issues.

He is more interested in saving water for the planet. President Joe Biden's Energy Department has mandated lower electricity and water usage for washing machines in an effort to "confront the global climate crisis." The Energy Department claims that it will probably cost manufacturers $700 million to make the conversions. They noted that consumers in the long run will save money as less water and electric usage. Some recent studies show that these standards will only degrade the washer's performance and have minimal impact on "climate change".

