During WWII, Roosevelt referred to the "Walls closing in remorselessly on our enemies" to indicate changing events in favor of the Allies. It has come to mean someone is trapped, panicked, running out of time, or doomed. Joe Biden may finally be experiencing that now with all the investigations into the Biden family’s influence-peddling to nasty foreign nationals.
Joe Biden once said: "I want to restore the soul of America — this sense of decency we used to have." Yet his true mantra is to put himself first and America last. Joe Biden created about 20 "shell companies." The majority were created while he was vice president. These "companies" existed on paper only for the sole purpose to generate revenue. There were no goods or services generated. There has been a complicated paper trail of millions of dollars from China, Ukraine, Romania, and others countries going first to business associates' companies and later filter to these shell companies, followed by the Bidens receiving incremental payments from different bank accounts. These complicated financial transactions were done to deliberately hide the real source of the funds and total amounts. A normal legitimate business does not operate this way. Also for what reasons was this money being given?