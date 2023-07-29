Ron DeSantis won the 2022 gubernatorial election in Florida by a landslide. He got overwhelming support from Republicans and Independent voters alike but also Democrats, the proof being the way he won in Democratic strongholds. His policies gave parents the right to have a say in the education of their children, which resonated with a majority of voters.

Children will no longer be indoctrinated and will be taught basic and non-distorted history. Sexual matters will not be the main focus of the curriculum, and inappropriate and explicit sexual content is no longer being taught to children that are not of the appropriate age to comprehend.

