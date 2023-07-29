Ron DeSantis won the 2022 gubernatorial election in Florida by a landslide. He got overwhelming support from Republicans and Independent voters alike but also Democrats, the proof being the way he won in Democratic strongholds. His policies gave parents the right to have a say in the education of their children, which resonated with a majority of voters.
Children will no longer be indoctrinated and will be taught basic and non-distorted history. Sexual matters will not be the main focus of the curriculum, and inappropriate and explicit sexual content is no longer being taught to children that are not of the appropriate age to comprehend.
So, how do you suddenly go from being a revered governor to being attacked by Democrats and Republicans alike?
As soon as DeSantis declared his run for the presidency, the hard core “Trump or nothing” supporters decided that the best way to ensure a Trump primary victory would be to start a negative campaign full of lies against the governor.
Get more from the Citrus County Chronicle
The “Trump or nothing” crowd wants Trump in the general election, even if it means a defeat that they will never accept, no matter what the votes are. The Democrats want to run against Trump because they beat him in 2020 and believe that they can do it again. He is under several criminal indictments, after all. In other words, he now carries a lot more baggage than he did in 2020.
The odds of Trump winning in battleground states will be an almost impossible task in 2024. Neither one of these two factions want DeSantis to win the nomination. The “MAGA bunch” only cares about Trump … even if he goes down in defeat. The Democrats are afraid that Ron DeSantis (not mired in criminal indictments) can be a lot harder to beat in the general election. This alliance formed for two different reasons, but the results of their actions will be more evident after these elections are held.