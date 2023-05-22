The effort began in 2019 with Mr. Basil Green, owner of Seagrass in Homosassa, gathering hundreds of signatures in support of a multi-use path running parallel to Halls River Road from Riverhaven to US 19. Due to Covid-19, the effort stalled. However, in late 2020, I approached former District 2 County Commissioner Ron Kitchen, who expressed support for the project pending local residents' approval. In early 2021, the initiative resumed with the help of numerous residents and businesses in the area. On April 13, 2021, during a regular BOCC meeting, a petition with over 1,100 signatures was presented, requesting a multi-use path along Halls River Road from US 19. The BOCC unanimously added the project to the Outstanding Commission items list. However, funding remains the primary concern, and no significant progress has been made until recently.
A recent article in the Chronicle reported that, thanks to the collective efforts and support of Rep. Dr. Ralph Masullo, Rep. Blaise Ingoglia, and the current Citrus County Commission, the funding request has reached the governor's desk for approval. We acknowledge that Governor DeSantis may veto the request, but at least the funding allocation has reached his desk. This trail will not only enhance the area but, more importantly, address the significant safety concern of separating pedestrians and cyclists from vehicular traffic. Personally, I have witnessed several near-miss incidents involving vehicles and pedestrians or cyclists along the road. We commend the County for pushing forward with this initiative and urge the Governor to include this project in the new budget. The funding request has been reduced to $2.3 million from the original estimate of $8 million, but it offers the potential for progress.