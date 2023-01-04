Letter to the editor logo 2021

2022 was nothing less than a tiger, according to the Chinese zodiac, for the Community Food Bank and those we serve. COVID recovery, new normals, shortages, inflation, and hurricanes. 2022 roared in and all the way through, never stopping.

We were blessed to acquire ownership of the Hunger Relief Campus where we have resided for nine years and have the opportunity to expand our capacity to serve with an additional 7,200-square-foot warehouse. This, and the addition of another refrigerated box truck, allowed us to continue to rise up to meet the still increasing needs of our community facing food insecurity.

