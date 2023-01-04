2022 was nothing less than a tiger, according to the Chinese zodiac, for the Community Food Bank and those we serve. COVID recovery, new normals, shortages, inflation, and hurricanes. 2022 roared in and all the way through, never stopping.
We were blessed to acquire ownership of the Hunger Relief Campus where we have resided for nine years and have the opportunity to expand our capacity to serve with an additional 7,200-square-foot warehouse. This, and the addition of another refrigerated box truck, allowed us to continue to rise up to meet the still increasing needs of our community facing food insecurity.
In my three years at the Community Food Bank, we have grown from a distribution of 1.8 million meals for about 17,000 who faced hunger to a staggering 5 million meals for 70,000 of our neighbors who find themselves not being able to feed their families despite multiple jobs and cutbacks. 52% of our local population is one crisis away from hunger and the blasts of gas prices, housing costs, escalating food prices, and loss of work or lack of sufficient wages puts them in dire straits.
Fortunately, we are a fierce community banded together to ensure no one goes hungry. You are the true hunger heroes and we are so grateful!
As we usher in the new year of the rabbit, we hope it is peaceful, prosperous and agile in overcoming any challenges. We hope that you share in all of our victories and continue to stand steadfast by our side as we continue to end hunger and nourish hope in 2023.
Thank you for your support and many blessings for a wonderful new year!