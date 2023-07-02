I represent the CCPOWP (Citrus County Property Owners Without Pets). We arrived here in 1984 with pets of all kinds because we love animals.
Updated: July 3, 2023 @ 1:01 am
I represent the CCPOWP (Citrus County Property Owners Without Pets). We arrived here in 1984 with pets of all kinds because we love animals.
Our concern is the proposal to use the Taj Mahal as a new animal shelter. Here's the backstory...
With the help of the Chronicle and considering the current condition of the shelter, local pet owners raised over $3 million! We all thought, "Wow, they can finally build the dream shelter they envisioned."
But there's more...
During the celebration, they mentioned that more money could make it truly special. The commissioners then proposed an idea: why not use Betz Island, which is optioned at $6 million plus? Problem solved! We had $9 million of free money. It was a fantastic outcome!
While understanding that the county has other pressing needs, they assured us that they would address them soon. Free money doesn't come by easily.
However, the sound-offs started pouring in.
Now, armed with $9 million, they can build their dream shelter. Two architects were tasked with designing it.
The first architect presented a design with all the bells and whistles, priced between $15-20 million (yes, really). They said, "No way, there's a limit!"
The second architect stuck to the budget of $9 million, but without any frills. What? The bells and whistles are what our animals want and need!
So, they asked, how much would it cost to have it all? The estimate came in at $12 million.
Well, $12 million seemed reasonable for everything. Let that be our goal! The "Sound Off" section of the papers went crazy!
But wait, there's more...
The Betz Farm property deal fell through, but no worries—it will eventually sell. We also have a backup property that we can sell. It's all free money! Imagine the love this county has for its animals.
Commissioner Davis stated that the shelter is "about people" because without it, we face the threat of rabies, among other concerns. Everyone in this county agrees that something must be done, and soon.
And now, for the rest of the story...
We, at CCPOWP, wonder where common sense has gone in Citrus County. What are we missing when $3 million can't build something suitable?
In closing, CCPOWP expects the county to think twice before giving away "free money" that belongs to all of us without our full permission!
May we suggest a public vote to gauge everyone's feelings on this issue? Thank you.
Sherman & Elle Potvin
Beverly Hills