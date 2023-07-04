Crystal River, FL (34429)

Today

Partly cloudy skies in the morning will give way to cloudy skies during the afternoon. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. High 93F. Winds NW at 5 to 10 mph..

Tonight

A few clouds. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. Low near 75F. Winds NW at 5 to 10 mph.