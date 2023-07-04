To solve gun violence, there is a simple solution: Vote for candidates who support sensible gun legislation and a woman’s right to health care. How’s that, for a simple solution?
Facts about who are the "Taker States" and who are "The Donor States." If you were to guess that Florida gets 4.5 dollars back for every 1 dollar they pay in taxes, you would be right. So far it has come to $51 billion in Florida alone. Did you know that not a single Republican politician in Florida voted for Biden's Recovery Act or his infrastructure bill for Florida roads and bridges?
With the new six-week abortion law that DeSantis signed into law, there will be hundreds of thousands of emotionally and economically challenged young women left with very little hope for a future. This war on women just has to stop.
The one really bright spot in all this mean-spirited legislation is that young people are starting to understand that they have to step up and vote for their future. This is scaring Republicans into trying to stop them from voting by making it harder for them to vote when they are attending colleges around the country. Will the Republicans get away with that?
My guess is, they will. So far they have been successful in intimidating many voters to stay home, and they seem to have no shame in gerrymandering Democrats out of existence in some areas.
Republicans will never take responsibility for the mess and bad policies that have led us to this point. Abortion and gun reform will be the winning arguments for Democrats that will bring the Republicans down in the next election and they know it, but they are so committed to the anti-Democratic wing of their party they can't walk their party back off that ledge. That's why the new assault is on young future voters, to make it harder for them to vote. The new young voters will resist this war on Women, Gays and Transgender, teacher intimidation and banning books. Why are Republicans silent on this assault on Black history, which is our history? Those Republicans who remain silent are just as guilty as the outspoken racists and bigots among us.