Letter to the editor logo 2021

To solve gun violence, there is a simple solution: Vote for candidates who support sensible gun legislation and a woman’s right to health care. How’s that, for a simple solution?

Facts about who are the "Taker States" and who are "The Donor States." If you were to guess that Florida gets 4.5 dollars back for every 1 dollar they pay in taxes, you would be right. So far it has come to $51 billion in Florida alone. Did you know that not a single Republican politician in Florida voted for Biden's Recovery Act or his infrastructure bill for Florida roads and bridges?

Get more from the Citrus County Chronicle