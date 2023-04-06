Letter to the editor logo 2021

This seems the time right before Easter to give the newest evidence from the April 2023 NEWSMAX magazine about the Shroud of Turin - that appears to be the burial cloth of a man whose birth divided history hence B.C/D.C. - the D.C. starting at his birth - marking our year 2023.

The burial shroud of Jesus Christ - the man, believed to be God in the flesh, was first discovered according to the internet in the mid 1350s in Paris ,France.

Get more from the Citrus County Chronicle