This seems the time right before Easter to give the newest evidence from the April 2023 NEWSMAX magazine about the Shroud of Turin - that appears to be the burial cloth of a man whose birth divided history hence B.C/D.C. - the D.C. starting at his birth - marking our year 2023.
The burial shroud of Jesus Christ - the man, believed to be God in the flesh, was first discovered according to the internet in the mid 1350s in Paris ,France.
The Shroud has the image of a crucified man - that includes facial features..
How could this be? Scientific research has proven that the image has not been painted on the fabric. The image appears to be created by high intensity light - like a laser beam moving 2.5 billion watts. The body image was formed by electromagnetic energy. Could this have happened at the historical resurrection of Easter Sunday?
Researchers have found on the Shroud - pollen and stems known to grow in Jerusalem, at least nine thorns near to the man's head. Also found are blood stains, wounds consistent with a crown of thorns, evidence of Roman coins over the eyes showing the name of Tiberius (Emperor at time of Christ), 372 wounds, Roman nails through wrist, nails in feet, and a spear wound puncturing lung. There is much more evidence - too numerous to mention.
But just wanted your readers to know about the Shroud of Turin at Easter.
Since we remember the Resurrected Christ at this time: Easter.
Renee Christopher-McPheeters