Each of the current five commissioners voted in record time, after listening to arguments pro and con regarding the Glampground in Ozello, to approve this new business, and they amended the zoning and land use laws.
Did they even consider what this in reality means to Ozello and the entire Citrus County coast, and its people?
Anyone, including developers with no environmental conscience or knowledge of the fragility of our coast, can now ask for this change on waterfront land without, essentially, providing any real information on their untested septic system, whether the infrastructure can handle the changes, whether the neighbors in the same totally residential area agree with the change, whether a wetland will be filled in, whether it will degrade any contiguous, protected State Preserve areas, and that has the probability of the destruction of our waters, fisheries, wildlife, migratory birds, dolphins, manatees, hatcheries, and of course, peoples' lives.
The commissioners of course are allowed to approve or disapprove quite easily, even after the Land Development Board voted a resounding "No" twice, on this affront to common sense. They simply kicked the can down the road to state agencies like the DEP … no harm no foul.
We, the people, are once again the losers and mourn for the loss of conscience in regard to this decision on the glampground in Ozello. This is a day of ignominy.
Welcome to Citrus County, Pandora.
The worst is yet to come … .
In sadness and in fear for the future of Ozello and Citrus County.