Two words are so similar but have different meanings: equity and equality. Equality provides equal opportunity and eliminates discrimination. Equity rejects equal opportunity in favor of trying to achieve equal outcomes. Equity recognizes that with equal chances, some people's background, knowledge, etc might hinder their accomplishments and thus certain adjustments are made. This push toward equity is strongest in the education system to help increase educational excellence for certain minorities. Recently the University of California system ended ACT and SAT scores for admissions and scholarships as it was not "equitable" to certain minorities. Recently, New York City's school system ended their advanced classes due to the predominance of white and asian students. So equity in education is breeding mediocrity.
Equity in education has affected our workforce and economy. In most advanced countries, young people who begin employment are more skilled than those retiring. Most employers in the U.S. felt 64% of young applicants were ill-prepared in critical thinking. Many companies have to provide further educational training in order to even hire certain applicants. For years, The U.S. outranked the world as its labor market rewarded skilled workers and punished those that lacked such skills. However today many companies base everything on Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion (DEI). DEI can be discriminatory in that it does not always base a hiring decision on skills or merit but on the person's diversity or ethnicity. Hiring practice should be the best qualified. DEI can narrow the pool of applicants. DEI does not always promote teamwork when an unqualified applicant is hired to meet a certain quota. This may lead to envy, infighting, low morale, and low productivity.