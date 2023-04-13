In the 1950's, G.A. Furgason (nicknamed "Furgy") developed areas along the Homosassa River. Local fishermen mentioned rocks in a shallow part of the river damaging their boats. So his construction crew piled dirt on top of the rocks and created a small island to prevent these accidents. It became known as Monkey Island as a doctor captured some monkeys that had been used in the development of poliomyelitis vaccine. The island was a perfect "Alcatraz" as the monkeys prefer not to swim and have stayed on the island. Furgy wanted to make the island attractive and built a small lighthouse and added plants. The monkeys were first housed at Homosassa State Park. But they were mischievous and escaped. So the island seemed the best habitat.
Matt Lowman bought Monkey Island in 2019. His son, Blake, ran the establishment. With ownership, there came regulations from both the United States Department of Agriculture and the Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission, which included food and habitat requirements. The Lomans deeded it to the nonprofit Historic Monkey Island Inc. in 2020.
Monkey Island has become a tourist attraction that people can view from afar. It brings in revenue to local restaurants. But since plans are underway to make renovations to the monkey shelter, lighthouse and upgrade the surrounding island barrier, the three resident monkeys are being housed in Brooksville. HMI set up a link for donations to restore the island and care for the monkey residents (https://www.historicmonkeyisland.com/). It plans to match the $98,000 approved from the Tourist Development Tax funds by our county commissioners. This tax is 5% and is paid on all rentals six months or less (motel, apartments, RV parks, condos, and timeshares) by tourists. This tax money can only be used for tourist promotions, beach maintenance, river and springs clean-up, the arts, and tourism sites in the county. Some suggested the $98,000 be used to clean the Homosassa River. However the cost for river clean-up would be drastically more. Some suggested the money go to roads but these funds are pegged for tourism projects only. One shocker is that the monkey habitat must be upgraded to be climate-controlled. This is a USDA regulation since the island is similar to a zoo.
Our rich natural and historic sites need to be promoted. I applaud our county commissioners for protecting Monkey Island for generations to come.