In the 1950's, G.A. Furgason (nicknamed "Furgy") developed areas along the Homosassa River. Local fishermen mentioned rocks in a shallow part of the river damaging their boats. So his construction crew piled dirt on top of the rocks and created a small island to prevent these accidents. It became known as Monkey Island as a doctor captured some monkeys that had been used in the development of poliomyelitis vaccine. The island was a perfect "Alcatraz" as the monkeys prefer not to swim and have stayed on the island. Furgy wanted to make the island attractive and built a small lighthouse and added plants. The monkeys were first housed at Homosassa State Park. But they were mischievous and escaped. So the island seemed the best habitat.

Matt Lowman bought Monkey Island in 2019. His son, Blake, ran the establishment. With ownership, there came regulations from both the United States Department of Agriculture and the Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission, which included food and habitat requirements. The Lomans deeded it to the nonprofit Historic Monkey Island Inc. in 2020.

