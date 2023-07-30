Mr. DeSantis needs to learn the important reason all history, good or bad, must be taught. In Europe students are required to learn about the Holocaust starting at age 10, and in high school they visit a concentration camp. On the streets there are lots of statues, small memorials, and museums teaching about the horrors of the Nazis, stereotypes, discrimination, prejudice, antisemitism, and the dictatorship they created. They want to make sure young people understand the importance of democracy, freedom, and equal rights for all people.
In many countries across Europe there are small metal plaques the size of a cobblestone secured into sidewalks. These memorials are called “tripping or stumbling stones.” Each commemorates a victim outside their last known freely chosen residence. Children are participating by helping to research victims and raise about $150 to install each stone. European leaders believe they should teach history by admitting and focusing on the fact that the Holocaust took place because individuals, groups, and nations made decisions to act, or not to act. Just because an historical event took place doesn’t mean it had to happen, and does not mean that it won’t happen again.