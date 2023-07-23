Weighing on the side of caution when saying that U.S. presidents have a limited influence over a nation's economy. It is more the choices that individuals and businesses make on a daily basis. Presidents need to be judged on the impact of their decisions. Both Trump and Biden have had mixed policies that have had some positive effect on the economy.
Trump's tax cuts on companies and individuals helped boost the stock market, fuel investments, and allowed business growth which helped create jobs. It however helped increase the U.S. debt. Biden's stimulus checks helped families stay afloat after the Pandemic. It did lead to consumer spending which caused increased inflation. This also added to the U.S. debt. Of course, some inflation must be blamed on post-Pandemic supply chain shortage issues.
When Trump took office in 2016, the economy was on a more sounder footing than when Biden took office in 2020. This was not Trump's fault, but due to a global pandemic which caused unemployment levels not seen since the Great Depression. There are claims that wages are higher now than under Trump's administration. Though that is only partly true. When you look at real wages (wage adjusted for inflation): it has actually fallen for several quarters.
Back in 2019 (under Trump), the unemployment rate fell to a 50 year low: 3.5%. Supposedly in May 2023, the unemployment rate went from 6.3% to 3.4% under Biden. Both of these rates could be suspect. In the labor market, the "missing workers" (persons no longer actively seeking employment) are not being counted and thus underestimate the unemployment rate.
Get more from the Citrus County Chronicle
In conclusion, Trump inherited a better economy from his predecessor. Biden inherited a poorer economy not due as much to Trump economics but to the unforeseen pandemic which halted growth. Biden's stimulus did boost the economy in the short term. However his Green energy policies have driven up gas prices which affect inflation. With an open Southern border, immigration has produced lower wages and higher unemployment for our citizens, especially for African-American and Latino workers. America is more energy dependent and weaker in the eyes of the world. This will affect the soundness of the U.S. dollar due to geopolitical risks by Biden. Both presidents have helped and hurt the economy but Biden's policies have damaged it much more.