Weighing on the side of caution when saying that U.S. presidents have a limited influence over a nation's economy. It is more the choices that individuals and businesses make on a daily basis. Presidents need to be judged on the impact of their decisions. Both Trump and Biden have had mixed policies that have had some positive effect on the economy.

Trump's tax cuts on companies and individuals helped boost the stock market, fuel investments, and allowed business growth which helped create jobs. It however helped increase the U.S. debt. Biden's stimulus checks helped families stay afloat after the Pandemic. It did lead to consumer spending which caused increased inflation. This also added to the U.S. debt. Of course, some inflation must be blamed on post-Pandemic supply chain shortage issues.

Get more from the Citrus County Chronicle