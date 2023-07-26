Regarding Mike Bates' recent story about gas prices being affected by the weather, if he had followed the world financial news then he would know the real reasons why consumer gas prices will be going up again. First off, the Biden administration has made domestic drilling leases more restrictive and much more expensive and new pipelines have been scrapped. Additionally, our strategic reserves have not been replenished which puts the US at risk in the event of an emergency.
Second, the Saudis have cut production once again. Third, the Russians will be doing the same in August and a third major oil-producing country will be doing the same. And then, we have the Brics (Association of Brazil, Russia, India, China and South Africa) agreements that threaten the US dollar's reserve currency status, which is currently used to pay for oil transactions. China, Russia and the Arab oil-producing countries have agreed to dump the US dollar and use the yen, rubles and other currencies that are backed by gold to complete these transactions. Therefore, the weather outlook hasn't much to do with this current situation that will make the US dollar worth less in the future.