The "Ozello Trail" cannot be compared to the 1830 communal devastation and ethnic cleansing of 60,000 (five civilized Indian Tribes). In 1828 gold was discovered in Georgia. The locals had to go. History condemned it as the "Trail of Tears." Today the Ozello islanders deserve the right to retain the tranquility of a communal "Pursuit of Happiness" that will be irrevocably disrupted by irresponsible land development. Common sense, logic and truth … ya can’t sink them … they float forever.
1) Long-standing statistics illustrate the proposed Ozello RV land site floods, on the average of four times a year. Ozello flooded four times in June of this year.
2) No conceivable workable septic system is safe in the flood zones.(Residents cannot obtain acceptable flood insurance west of route 19)
3) No logical escape route for high tide water and hurricane evacuation exists.(In high water just the saltwater exposure to the underworks of expensive motorhomes has a devastating effect. (Owner’s insurance will not cover the damage).
4) It is a critical fact that the Citrus County land mass requires mangrove growth protection from storms and hurricanes. The proposed RV site is unsafe and dangerously close to the open waters of the Gulf of Mexico. (Millions in taxpayers' money is spent to provide storm barriers along Florida coasts — Mother Nature has provided the Ozello islands a mangrove barrier, at no cost).
5) Residential land areas were established for a reason, No rezoning. Please recall the two documents below: July 4th 1776, The Declaration of Independence. Thirteen years later, the Constitution of the United States was ratified into law: “We are endowed with unalienable rights, that among these are Life, Liberty and the PURSUIT of HAPPINESS.” (Just because HAPPINESS is at the end doesn’t make it less important).
The Ozello Islanders wish to preserve their chosen free community way of life. As a voting majority, they are guaranteed their personal pursuit of happiness demanded by the documents above. Happiness is guaranteed for a free people, not for the empowerment of commercial ventures. An ill-contrived non-environmental endeavor with nothing but "perverse land use impact" is non-productive and strips a free ethnic community of their cherished constitutional guarantees. It's just not right.