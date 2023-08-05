Letter to the editor logo 2021

The "Ozello Trail" cannot be compared to the 1830 communal devastation and ethnic cleansing of 60,000 (five civilized Indian Tribes). In 1828 gold was discovered in Georgia. The locals had to go. History condemned it as the "Trail of Tears." Today the Ozello islanders deserve the right to retain the tranquility of a communal "Pursuit of Happiness" that will be irrevocably disrupted by irresponsible land development. Common sense, logic and truth … ya can’t sink them … they float forever.

1) Long-standing statistics illustrate the proposed Ozello RV land site floods, on the average of four times a year. Ozello flooded four times in June of this year.

