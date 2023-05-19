This letter addresses misconceptions surrounding the popular vote and the electoral vote. We choose our senators, governors, mayors, and most local officials through the popular vote, so why not abolish the Electoral College in the presidential and vice-presidential elections? Article II, Section 1 of our Constitution was established by our Founding Fathers to provide our country with a representative president and avoid a corruptible national election.
Preserving our American ideals and constitutional form of government, federalism through the Electoral College acknowledges the diverse regions and cultures within our nation while uniting us under one federal government. Since we have 50 states, it is crucial for the system to represent them all, unlike the popular vote, which only represents a select group. This also protects the representation of minority beliefs.
In a popular vote system, the electorate would solely pursue its own objectives, giving little voice to the minority. Candidates would primarily focus on high-population urban areas, neglecting a broader cross-section of America. The Constitution's signers feared that the "tyranny of the majority" would undermine our Democratic Republic by not considering all voices. While electoral elections may face contestations and recounts, the Electoral College enhances the legitimacy and certainty of elections. Recounts typically occur in a few states, whereas with the popular vote, it would be more challenging to pinpoint such "problems."
Get more from the Citrus County Chronicle
Both systems — popular vote, and the Electoral College — cannot completely eliminate the risk of cheating. However, the Electoral College minimizes this risk as it would only affect one state, regardless of whether it involves 100 or 100,000 fraudulent votes, securing the same number of electoral votes. If the election relied solely on popular votes, those 100,000 fraudulent votes would have a greater impact. Considering the constant emphasis on DEI (Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion), the Electoral Vote accounts for the diverse population and their differences, rather than solely relying on the majority voice, which fails to represent all. Popular vote, or the "Tyranny of the majority," can lead to democratic suppression. Our Founding Fathers displayed wisdom when creating the Electoral College.