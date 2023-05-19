Letter to the editor logo 2021

This letter addresses misconceptions surrounding the popular vote and the electoral vote. We choose our senators, governors, mayors, and most local officials through the popular vote, so why not abolish the Electoral College in the presidential and vice-presidential elections? Article II, Section 1 of our Constitution was established by our Founding Fathers to provide our country with a representative president and avoid a corruptible national election.

Preserving our American ideals and constitutional form of government, federalism through the Electoral College acknowledges the diverse regions and cultures within our nation while uniting us under one federal government. Since we have 50 states, it is crucial for the system to represent them all, unlike the popular vote, which only represents a select group. This also protects the representation of minority beliefs.

