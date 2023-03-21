What has happened to the Republican Party? They used to be for small government. But now they want to pass laws controlling what medical providers can or cannot do. They want to control what educators can teach. They want to censor books in all areas, including libraries. That does not look like smaller government to me?
Then we go on to their continued push to stop all citizens from their right to vote. This is totally unacceptable. All citizens should be encouraged to vote (voice their opinion} in all elections. Limiting time and place to cast your vote should be outlawed, period!
Our children are a precious gift. They also will be our future leaders. So why do we not want the best well-rounded education we can possibly give to them? Trade schools and post high school education should be available to all students. Encourage them to find their future vocation by presenting options, not limiting them.
As far as open carry for gun owners, I oppose it. I do not believe open carry will provide more security. It will endanger more lives in public spaces, grocery stores, and more. Like someone said recently, we need driver's training to obtain a license to drive a vehicle on public roads; so why not gun safety courses to carry guns??
I think the old GOP is no more. So sad it appears people are promoting autocrats. Democracy as I understand it does not promote authoritarian actions by their leaders. And we certainly do not support promotion of violence, lies, distortions, to retain power.
Please join me in praying for our country. This hateful division will destroy our country if it continues.