Letter to the editor logo 2021

What has happened to the Republican Party? They used to be for small government. But now they want to pass laws controlling what medical providers can or cannot do. They want to control what educators can teach. They want to censor books in all areas, including libraries. That does not look like smaller government to me?

Then we go on to their continued push to stop all citizens from their right to vote. This is totally unacceptable. All citizens should be encouraged to vote (voice their opinion} in all elections. Limiting time and place to cast your vote should be outlawed, period!

Get more from the Citrus County Chronicle