The Martians are invading New Jersey! On Oct. 30, 1938, the radio broadcast of Orson Welles' "The War of the Worlds" aired as an unfolding news report of an alien invasion. Many of the 12 million listeners thought it was true and left their homes in panic. "Chase and Sanborn Hour," with the ventriloquist Edgar Bergen, also aired that night. So we don't know the true number that believed we were being attacked that night by Martians.
Today, most of us have grown up with a TV set and have to listen to the mainstream media to learn about the outside world. Many will tell you not to trust the media whether it is Fox or CNN or whatever — depending on their political points of views. They say it only "brainwashes" the population. Many people are lazy and rely on the media to wade through the many issues instead of researching things. They have an inaccurate picture of what is really happening in our government or the world.
There may be many stories that day: major London train wreck; Britney Spears' new beau; Liverpool's soccer win over Manchester; the escalation of the Ukraine War;. or Joe Biden 's money scandals. Out of all the possible stories in the world, only particular stories are chosen. These stories are discussed endlessly, while others just appear as a ticker tape message at the bottom of the screen or ignored completely.
Stories are chosen as to what will bring in the most audience. Big events such as Queen Elizabeth's funeral or the 9/11 terrorist attack are among some that brought in large audiences. Networks with large audiences means millions of dollars as advertisers will be drawn to those venues. Money besides politics also determines the news story.
Get more from the Citrus County Chronicle
Media ownership also determines the news. In 1983, 90% of American media was owned by 50 companies. Now, 90% of the media in the United States is controlled by just six corporations: AT&T, CBS, Comcast, Disney, Newscorp and Viacom. Capitalism is for profit and monopolies are inevitable. Media merging and concentration of ownership causes even more distrust in mass media.
Staying informed is important. But don't rely on only one source. Also limit the amount of time to news programs. Watching news with 24/7 news channels can become an addiction. Too much of anything is not good for your mental health.