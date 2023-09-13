Letter to the editor logo 2021

The Martians are invading New Jersey! On Oct. 30, 1938, the radio broadcast of Orson Welles' "The War of the Worlds" aired as an unfolding news report of an alien invasion. Many of the 12 million listeners thought it was true and left their homes in panic. "Chase and Sanborn Hour," with the ventriloquist Edgar Bergen, also aired that night. So we don't know the true number that believed we were being attacked that night by Martians.

Today, most of us have grown up with a TV set and have to listen to the mainstream media to learn about the outside world. Many will tell you not to trust the media whether it is Fox or CNN or whatever — depending on their political points of views. They say it only "brainwashes" the population. Many people are lazy and rely on the media to wade through the many issues instead of researching things. They have an inaccurate picture of what is really happening in our government or the world.

