Trying to put one’s finger on why the left hates President Trump so much that they allow him to live in their brains rent free and are obsessed with his every action.
Is it because during his administration inflation and unemployment were at record lows and minorities had a higher rate of employment and their standard of living was raised? Is it because the cost of everything was lower, groceries, clothes, insurance, building materials and so much more? Maybe that the price of petroleum was much lower and we weren’t relying on our enemies to provide us with oil because we had achieved energy independence? Quite possibly because of the trade agreements that leveled the playing ground with China or the stance he took with Putin in regards to Ukraine also convincing North Korea to stand down on their weapons testing and development?
Ask any of those that are obsessed with Trump what he did to make them hate him so, you will get comments about his mean tweets, name calling, multiple wives, his personality, and his refusal to worship at the foot of their green god, yet they will ignore the above listed accomplishments.
But it isn’t just Trump they hate. He is simply the current target. If Mr. DeSantis, or some other conservative Republican, gets the nomination in 2024, the hatred will simply be transferred, and perhaps worse. They loathed George W. Bush, despised Ronald Reagan, and as Hillary said “ those that support them are deplorable. Leftists probably can’t tell you why their hatred runs so deeply, most deny it does. But words and actions don’t lie. Most folks don’t understand it starts with the leadership’s arrogance and lust for power, and their inherent belief in their right to have and exercise it. They are elitists, which makes them better than you, and thus, by right, they should rule and you should obey. A look at history shows this is not a unique occurrence but just the latest manifestation.