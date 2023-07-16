Trying to put one’s finger on why the left hates President Trump so much that they allow him to live in their brains rent free and are obsessed with his every action.

Is it because during his administration inflation and unemployment were at record lows and minorities had a higher rate of employment and their standard of living was raised? Is it because the cost of everything was lower, groceries, clothes, insurance, building materials and so much more? Maybe that the price of petroleum was much lower and we weren’t relying on our enemies to provide us with oil because we had achieved energy independence? Quite possibly because of the trade agreements that leveled the playing ground with China or the stance he took with Putin in regards to Ukraine also convincing North Korea to stand down on their weapons testing and development?

