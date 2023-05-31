Every few years, Congress engages in a battle over the debt ceiling, which represents the maximum amount of money the U.S. can borrow by issuing bonds. When the government approaches the debt ceiling, the Treasury Department resorts to extraordinary measures to meet its obligations until the debt ceiling is raised. It appears that we reached the debt ceiling in January 2023, and the Treasury Department employed "workarounds" to fulfill its obligations. Unfortunately, I couldn't find information about these "workarounds" during my internet search. However, I do know that the Treasury cannot simply print more money to address the debt, as it would lead to hyperinflation, with more dollars chasing the same amount of goods at higher prices.
Republicans want to link the debt limit to a spending limit. The national debt currently stands at an exorbitant $31,462,154,854,903 as of May 23, 2023. Increasing debt reduces economic opportunities for Americans, as it hampers business investment, slows economic growth, and undermines confidence in the U.S. dollar. Republicans propose raising the debt ceiling for two years while implementing non-defense discretionary spending cuts to 2022 levels. They aim to impose a 1% limit on government spending increases over the next six years. They also include provisions such as work requirements for childless adults aged 18 to 55 as part of the food stamp (SNAP) program and modifications to the Temporary Assistance for Needy Families. College student loan repayment would resume later this summer, but students may receive $20,000 loan relief pending Supreme Court approval of its constitutionality. Additionally, the cancellation of the FY2023 funding request for additional IRS agents is considered a victory. Democrats managed to preserve the climate and clean energy provisions of the Inflation Reduction Act. However, all of these measures are merely temporary solutions that fail to address the underlying issue of reining in government spending.