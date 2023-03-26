Homosassa is Florida’s original fishing town on the Gulf Coast and the river is its biggest attraction. People live and play on our waterway. Each year thousands of tourists travel here and enjoy fishing, kayaking, scalloping, boating and touring the river. Many local businesses rely on these visitors and they are vital to our economy.
The Homosassa River is a beautiful natural resource, but overtime muck accumulated and Lyngbya Algae spread diminishing our water quality and threatened the wildlife. A group of volunteers committed to protecting the river for future generations formed a 501c(3), the Homosassa River Restoration Project, HRRP. Our goal was to implement the same solution the Kings Bay River Restoration Project was having success with in the Crystal River.
Restoring the Homosassa River is a large, multi-year, multi-phase project. HRRP has received funds from the Florida legislature and support from the Citrus County Board of County Commissioners. Wilton Simpson, as our State Senator and Representative Ralph Massullo were instrumental in getting the funds needed to get the project off the ground. Both along with our new State Senator, Blaise Ingolio and U.S. Congressman, Gus Bilirakis continue to pursue the recurring resources our organization needs to reduce the algae and muck in the river. Many locals have also contributed to the cause through private fundraising events.
Our efforts are having a positive effect on the Homosassa River and to date almost 25 acres have been cleaned and replanted with eelgrass. Over 120 million pounds of nitrate laden muck and detrital material has been removed and over 120,000 plant units have been installed. The plants act as natural nitrate sinks that filter, clear and oxygenate the water. The ecosystem thrives in clean and clear water. The habitat for fish and wildlife increases and water quality is restored.
We are seeking the additional funding to continue our efforts and move into phase 2, down river. HRRP is wholly committed to seeing the project through to a clean and clear Homosassa River.
President, Homosassa River Restoration Project