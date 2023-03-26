Homosassa is Florida’s original fishing town on the Gulf Coast and the river is its biggest attraction. People live and play on our waterway. Each year thousands of tourists travel here and enjoy fishing, kayaking, scalloping, boating and touring the river. Many local businesses rely on these visitors and they are vital to our economy.

The Homosassa River is a beautiful natural resource, but overtime muck accumulated and Lyngbya Algae spread diminishing our water quality and threatened the wildlife. A group of volunteers committed to protecting the river for future generations formed a 501c(3), the Homosassa River Restoration Project, HRRP. Our goal was to implement the same solution the Kings Bay River Restoration Project was having success with in the Crystal River.

