Recently the Hatch Act was invoked when a question was asked about the recent findings of cocaine at the White House West wing. The Hatch Act was passed in 1939 to limit certain political activities of federal employees, state, and local government employees in connection with federally funded programs. This law was to make sure federal programs were administered in a nonpartisan fashion in order to prevent any repercussions against employees in the workplace that might also affect later merit advancement. The history behind this law was that in 1938, certain federal workers of the Works Progress administration were coerced in supporting Democratic Party candidates in the 1938 election.
There is no relationship between cocaine use in the White House by federal employees and participation in partisan politics. But this might not have been the first time "white snow" or other illegal drugs were used in the White House. Franklin D. Roosevelt may have used it for medical reasons. FDR had many medical issues such as high blood pressure, heart disease, and chronic sinus issues. Cocaine is a powerful vasoconstrictor, which means it will constrict blood vessels. In the 1930s and '40s, doctors used a watered-down cocaine solution, which was put on a cotton swab. This would numb the nasal passage to allow the insertion of a needle to drain sinus fluid.