This may seem harsh, but it's the truth: Republicans are never going to stop the sale of AR-15s and their high-capacity clips, let alone pass laws restricting ownership of these weapons. Eighty percent of all Americans support gun control laws. However, Republican lawmakers are so dependent on campaign contributions from the NRA and gun manufacturers that when our children are killed in their classrooms, they look the other way, offering nothing more than "Our prayers and sympathy go out to their parents." In the past twenty years, the number of guns on our streets has doubled. This is the real problem, not transgender kids, gays, immigrants, books, or even Mickey. I have included an article in this newsletter documenting the Republicans' constant lie that there is more crime in blue states than in red states. Well, the truth is that the states Trump won had more crime than the states Biden won. So let's finally put that lie to bed.
Also in this newsletter is an ACLU article on abortions in this state. Did you know that in 2021, girls aged 15-17 had 79,817 legal abortions? This year, in 2023, that number will probably rise to 90,530 abortions. Can you imagine the damage to young girls caused by the new 6-week law that DeSantis has signed? Making a young woman carry an unwanted pregnancy to term leads to almost a four-fold increase in the odds that her household income will be below the FPL. Let me quote a piece of the article: "Restrictions on abortion that prevent women from obtaining wanted abortions may result in reductions in full-time employment, an increased incidence of poverty, more women raising children alone, and greater reliance on public assistance. The net result may have serious adverse economic consequences for women and children. Laws that impose a gestational limit for abortion or otherwise restrict access to abortion will result in worsened economic outcomes for women."